State has now vaccinated more than 50 percent of those 65 and over

Over 50 percent of Illinoisans age 65 and older have received vaccinations for COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday.

The state reported 1,763 new cases on Friday with 39 more deaths from the respiratory disease.

On Thursday, 110,570 more people received COVID-19 shots. The seven-day average is now 95,121.

The federal government has delivered 4,916,055 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December, and 3,791,273 shots have been administered.

So far, 1,369,534 people -- 10.75% of the state's population -- have been fully vaccinated.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,128 COVID-19 patients Thursday night.

The seven-day average positivity rate is 2.3%.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,206,172 and 20,901 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 93,913 virus tests in the last 24 hours.

Also Friday, U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced the expansion of a program to directly send doses to federally qualified health centers that serve communities with high rates of COVID-19.

Thirty-five centers in Illinois, including a Lake County Health Department clinic in Waukegan, will begin receiving the vaccines in the coming weeks.