Naperville police investigating attempted child luring

Naperville police provided a sketch of an unidentified man accused of trying to lure a child into his van Thursday afternoon. Courtesy of Naperville police

Naperville police say they are investigating the report of an unidentified man who attempted to lure a child into his van Thursday afternoon.

The 11-year-old Naperville boy was walking north in the 300 block of North Washington Street when he was approached by the man, who was driving a white panel van, according to a news release and Naper Notify alert. The man spoke to the child through the passenger window and instructed him to get into the vehicle.

The boy made it home safely and reported the interaction to his family, who contacted police, officials said. Authorities launched an investigation about 4 p.m. but, given the delay, were unable to locate any vehicles matching the description in the area.

The suspect is described as an unshaven white man between 20 and 30 years old with medium-length messy brown hair and no noticeable accent, Naperville police said. He appeared to be the only occupant in the van.

Naperville Unit District 203 was notified, and extra patrol is being provided to the area after school, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Naperville police at (630) 420-6665.