 

'I've loved every minute of it': Fifth-grade coach retires after 40 years

  • Dave Nelson tears up as he accepts a plaque in his honor that will be mounted outside the Hough Street Elementary School gymnasium. He retired from coaching the fifth-grade boys basketball team Friday after 40 years at Hough Street Elementary School in Barrington.

      Dave Nelson tears up as he accepts a plaque in his honor that will be mounted outside the Hough Street Elementary School gymnasium. He retired from coaching the fifth-grade boys basketball team Friday after 40 years at Hough Street Elementary School in Barrington. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • As players scramble for the ball, former Barrington mayor Dave Nelson coaches his last fifth-grade boys basketball game Friday after 40 years at Hough Street Elementary School in Barrington.

      As players scramble for the ball, former Barrington mayor Dave Nelson coaches his last fifth-grade boys basketball game Friday after 40 years at Hough Street Elementary School in Barrington. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Dave Nelson coaches his last fifth-grade boys basketball game Friday after 40 years at Hough Street Elementary School in Barrington. "I've loved every minute of it," he said

      Dave Nelson coaches his last fifth-grade boys basketball game Friday after 40 years at Hough Street Elementary School in Barrington. "I've loved every minute of it," he said John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Standing amid his players, Coach Dave Nelson offers advice at his last fifth-grade boys basketball game Friday after 40 years at Hough Street Elementary School in Barrington.

      Standing amid his players, Coach Dave Nelson offers advice at his last fifth-grade boys basketball game Friday after 40 years at Hough Street Elementary School in Barrington. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Dave Nelson coaches his last fifth-grade boys basketball game Friday after 40 years at Hough Street Elementary School in Barrington. The game was played at Roslyn Road Elementary School.

      Dave Nelson coaches his last fifth-grade boys basketball game Friday after 40 years at Hough Street Elementary School in Barrington. The game was played at Roslyn Road Elementary School. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
John Starks
 
 
Updated 3/12/2021 6:27 PM

Dave Nelson smiled as the basketball swished through the net in the final second of regulation to force overtime in the Hough Street Elementary School boys basketball game Friday in Barrington. Two more minutes of play seemed like a poetic finish after 40 years of coaching the fifth-grade boys team.

"I've loved every minute of it," Nelson, the former mayor of Barrington, told an adoring crowd of parents and school administrators. "I'm pretty emotional. This has been amazing."

 

After the game, former Hough Principal Jim Alfs and current Principal Zach Ernst gathered the rowdy players together on the court for a ceremony. Nelson was given an autographed basketball and a plaque that will hang outside the door to the school's gymnasium in his honor.

He teared up as he thanked the administrators and told the players to continue to be good students and classmates and to always represent Hough Street School as they move on in life.

"You guys are awesome," he said as photos were snapped. "There's nothing better than fifth-grade basketball. I don't know what I'm going to do now."

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 