 

Elgin City Council moves to waive liquor license fees for bars, restaurants

  • The Elgin City Council moved to waive liquor license fees for bars and restaurants still dealing with lost revenue during the pandemic.

      The Elgin City Council moved to waive liquor license fees for bars and restaurants still dealing with lost revenue during the pandemic. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer/2018

 
Rick West
 
 
Posted3/11/2021 5:30 AM

The Elgin City Council moved Wednesday to provide a little help to bars and restaurants still reeling from lost income during the pandemic.

In a 9-0 committee of the whole vote, the council gave preliminary approval to a plan to waive liquor license renewal fees for bars, restaurants and other on-premises food and beverage establishments.

 

Current liquor licenses in Elgin expire April 30. The council waived the $300 renewal fees last year for all liquor licenses with the exception of package liquor stores with the various Class B licenses.

Renewal applications will be considered by the Local Liquor Control Commission at their April 14 meeting.

Waiving the fees will cost the city approximately $57,500 in revenue.

In supporting the motion, councilperson Carol Rauschenberger thanked the city staff and liquor commission for "supporting our restaurants and taverns in our town that are going through a rough time."

