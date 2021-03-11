Elgin City Council moves to waive liquor license fees for bars, restaurants

The Elgin City Council moved Wednesday to provide a little help to bars and restaurants still reeling from lost income during the pandemic.

In a 9-0 committee of the whole vote, the council gave preliminary approval to a plan to waive liquor license renewal fees for bars, restaurants and other on-premises food and beverage establishments.

Current liquor licenses in Elgin expire April 30. The council waived the $300 renewal fees last year for all liquor licenses with the exception of package liquor stores with the various Class B licenses.

Renewal applications will be considered by the Local Liquor Control Commission at their April 14 meeting.

Waiving the fees will cost the city approximately $57,500 in revenue.

In supporting the motion, councilperson Carol Rauschenberger thanked the city staff and liquor commission for "supporting our restaurants and taverns in our town that are going through a rough time."