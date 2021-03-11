COVID-19 update: Another 112,776 vaccine shots, 55 more dead, 1,700 new cases

State health officials today reported COVID-19 vaccine providers throughout Illinois had administered 112,776 more doses, bringing the total number of inoculations statewide to 3,680,703.

According to Illinois Department of Public Health figures, providers have used 75.1% of the state's allotted doses so far.

In the past three days, the state has received 635,180 new doses of the vaccine.

IDPH officials also reported 55 more Illinois residents have died from the virus, bringing the state's death toll to 20,863 since the outbreak began.

Another 1,700 new cases of the virus were also diagnosed, IDPH officials reported. That means 1,204,409 Illinois residents have now been infected with the virus.

Hospitals statewide are treating 1,118 COVID-19 patients. Of those hospitalized, 231 are in intensive care, according to IDPH figures.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is now at 2.2%. Case positivity shows the level of infection within a certain population. A seven-day average is used to smooth out any anomalies in the daily reporting of new cases and test results.