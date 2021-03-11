Biden to direct states to make all adults eligible for COVID vaccine by May 1

President Joe Biden speaks before signing the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden will require states and territories to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccination by May 1, as the country expects to have enough supply to be able to fully vaccinate adults by the end of that month.

One year after the nation was brought to a near-standstill by the coronavirus, Biden is outlining his plan Thursday to get the country "closer to normal" by the Fourth of July, using his first prime-time address to to offer Americans fresh hope and appeal for their help to meet his timetable.

Speaking in the White House East Room, Biden will announce moves to speed vaccinations, including directing that all states make all adults eligible for doses by May 1. Previewing his remarks, senior administration officials said Biden would also announce steps to expand the number of places and categories of people who can give shots, aiming to let Americans gather at least in small groups for the Independence Day holiday.

Biden is marking one year since the onset of the pandemic that has killed more than 530,000 Americans and disrupted the lives of countless more.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity to preview Biden's remarks, officials said Biden would announce that he is deploying an additional 4,000 active-duty troops to support vaccination efforts and will allow more people -- such as medical students, veterinarians and dentists -- to deliver shots. He is also directing more doses toward some 950 community health centers and up to 20,000 retail pharmacies, to make it easier for people to get vaccinated.

But even as he offers optimism, the officials said Biden would make clear that the July 4 timetable requires cooperation from Americans to continue to wear face coverings, maintain social distancing and follow federal guidelines meant to slow the spread of the virus in the near term.

The speech comes hours after Biden on Thursday signed into law a $1.9 trillion relief package that he said will help the U.S. defeat the virus and nurse the economy back to health. Some direct checks to Americans could begin arriving this weekend.