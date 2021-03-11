Beach out, beer in at Independence Grove Forest Preserve

Visitors during the coming months still will have many ways to enjoy the centerpiece lake at Independence Grove Forest Preserve near Libertyville, but swimming at the beach won't be among them.

A seasonal fixture since 2002, the beach was closed last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Economics and a drop in traffic will keep it closed permanently.

That doesn't mean the sand, volleyball courts, baggo courts and picnic areas will be off-limits. Instead, the Lake County Forest Preserve District is repurposing the old beach house as the hub of a beer garden.

"It will just be an area to hang out and have a beer," said Mike Tully, the forest district's chief operations officer.

"We want to get a nice selection of craft beers from Lake County," he added.

Decisions on a logo or look for the beach house are among the details to be worked out. But the initial plan is to be open weekends and Tuesday nights, for the annual outdoor concert series at Millennia Plaza amphitheater a short walk away.

"We're booking the bands with the understanding we can only hold them (concerts) within the state restrictions at the time," Tully said. "Most likely there will be some capacity (limit) but we don't know what that is yet."

Independence Grove was created from and around a former quarry and mining operation. Opened in 2001, the 1,151-acre forest preserve is among the district's most popular.

The centerpiece is a 115-acre lake. Personal watercraft aren't allowed, but visitors can rent fishing boats, canoes, kayaks, standup paddleboards and pedal boats.

But beach use has declined the past several years and during budget planning last fall, district officials recommended it be closed permanently.

"The beach has to cover its costs and it hasn't for quite awhile," Tully said.

Another factor is a change in the state's minimum wage law, which will see it gradually increase to $15 per hour. As the district employs nearly 300 seasonal temporary employees in its system, the wage impact in coming years was part of the reason the beach is being closed.

The beach house will be outfitted to serve beer, but visitors won't be allowed inside. Soft drinks and packaged snacks also will be sold, with burgers and other fare available at a cafe on the north side of the nearby Visitors Center.

"We're hoping by Memorial Day weekend we'll have everything ready to go," Tully said. "We can hire seasonal staff and purchase the equipment we need."

Revenues initially are estimated at $35,000, with operating expenses of $20,000. About $20,000 will be spent on building improvements and modifications.

"We want to be flexible and if the demand is there, we'll expand the hours," Tully said. "We'll start small and slow and see how it goes."

Forest Commissioner Paul Frank of Highland Park said he's already received feedback from constituents.

"I think this will be a very popular feature this summer," he said. "Independence Grove is an amazing place. This is a great new way for visitors to enjoy it."