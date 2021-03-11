 

Arlington Heights mayor pledges 'extensive involvement' in future of Arlington Park site

  • Pictured here at his 2020 State of the Village address, Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes instead gave a virtual speech Thursday afternoon to the Rotary Club.

      Pictured here at his 2020 State of the Village address, Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes instead gave a virtual speech Thursday afternoon to the Rotary Club. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2020

  • Arlington Heights village officials plan to have "extensive involvement" in the future of Arlington Park, Mayor Tom Hayes pledged Thursday. Owner Churchill Downs Inc. has put the track up for sale.

      Arlington Heights village officials plan to have "extensive involvement" in the future of Arlington Park, Mayor Tom Hayes pledged Thursday. Owner Churchill Downs Inc. has put the track up for sale. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2020

 
Christopher Placek
 
 
Updated 3/11/2021 4:45 PM

Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes says he and village officials plan to have "extensive involvement" in what becomes of the Arlington Park site, though noted the village doesn't have control over the property itself.

Hayes said during conversations with CBRE, the Chicago commercial real estate firm marketing the property on behalf of owner Churchill Downs Inc., village brass will make sure their preferences for the massive 326-acre site are known.

 

"There's a lot of ideas that are floating around in terms of what will happen with the racetrack after its closure," Hayes said Thursday during his annual State of the Village address to the Rotary Club, held virtually this year. "I can assure you that it will be a very unique and exciting development, whatever it is -- whether it's a mixed-use development, a single-use development.

"But it will be befitting of Arlington Park's legacy and befitting of the reputation of our community," he continued. "And my goal and my obligation as the mayor of this community -- and I can assure you it's the same for the village board -- is to put this property to its highest and best use."

From a Ravinia-style concert venue to a new Chicago Bears stadium, ideas have run the gamut since Churchill Downs' Feb. 23 announcement that the track was going up for sale.

Rotarian and village plan commission Chairman Terry Ennes asked Hayes about the chances of the White Sox relocating to Arlington Heights.

Hayes said he didn't think the Sox are a possibility.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Despite the impending closure of the 94-year-old horse racetrack -- what Hayes called the village's primary attraction -- his comments on the track fell within the theme of his speech on the overall state of the village, now a year since the onset of the pandemic.

"I like to look at the silver lining in everything. I'm a glass half-full guy," Hayes said. "As we used to say at West Point, difficult times give us character-building opportunities and opportunities to excel."

So despite his long-held desire to keep the park in operation as a horse racing venue, Hayes thanked Arlington for its contributions over nearly a century as a valued community partner and employer.

And he said he's thankful the track will host 68 live racing days from April 30 to Sept. 25 this year, with fans in the stands under capacity limits, at least to start the season.

In a sign of how the racetrack permeates the Northwest suburban town, Hayes acknowledged the village logo pin he wore on his lapel -- complete with a horse's head in the shape of the letter A.

"We'll have to decide if we're going to have to come up with a new flag and logo design as a result of the impending closure of the racetrack," he said.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Constable: Duchossois has fond memories, hope for what's next at Arlington Park
Related Article
Constable: Duchossois has fond memories, hope for what's next at Arlington Park
 
Even with a stadium, Arlington Park redevelopment likely to include other uses
Related Article
Even with a stadium, Arlington Park redevelopment likely to include other uses
 
What a history it's been for Arlington International Racecourse
Related Article
What a history it's been for Arlington International Racecourse
 
Churchill Downs commits to horse racing in Illinois -- but not at Arlington
Related Article
Churchill Downs commits to horse racing in Illinois -- but not at Arlington
 
From a new Bears home to Ravinia-style concerts, Arlington Park redevelopment ideas abound
Related Article
From a new Bears home to Ravinia-style concerts, Arlington Park redevelopment ideas abound
 
'It's a sad day in Arlington Heights': Arlington Park owner puts track up for sale
Related Article
'It's a sad day in Arlington Heights': Arlington Park owner puts track up for sale
 
Arlington Park reactions: Disappointment, anger over decision to sell
Related Article
Arlington Park reactions: Disappointment, anger over decision to sell
 
With racing dates approved, Arlington Park intends to run in 2021
Related Article
With racing dates approved, Arlington Park intends to run in 2021
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 