About 125 Kaneland teachers, support staff called in sick after second COVID-19 shot

About 125 teachers and support staff in the Kaneland school district called in sick on Thursday after receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, forcing the district to use an emergency day.

The district administration sent an email to families at 5:45 a.m. informing them of the decision to cancel classes as there were not enough substitute teachers to cover all the absences.

"As you know, the Kaneland staff have the opportunity to receive their second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday through Thursday this week," the email stated. "The second dose is affecting many of our staff members with a variety of side effects."

The email stated that this emergency day will be made up at the end of the school year.

"The last day of the 2020-2021 school year will be announced after spring break," the email concluded.

A request for further comment from the district administration has not yet been returned.