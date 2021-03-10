State eases social distancing rules for schools -- with caveats

New cases of COVID-19 reached 1,682 Wednesday with 30 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The state's seven-day COVID-19 vaccination average reached its highest level at 95,369 and on Tuesday, 104,777 more people received shots.

Also Wednesday, state officials revised guidelines for in-person learning in schools with the intent of encouraging a return to classrooms "as soon as practicable in each community."

A firm face covering mandate remains but social distancing rules were eased from 6 feet to 3 feet in certain conditions, the Illinois State Board of Education and Illinois Department of Public Health noted.

"Social distance for in-person learning is now defined as 3 to 6 feet for students and fully vaccinated staff," State Superintendent of Schools Carmen I. Ayala said in a statement on the ISBE website. "Maintaining 6 feet remains the safest distance, but schools can operate at no less than 3 feet in order to provide in-person learning.

"Unvaccinated staff should maintain 6 feet social distance as much as possible because adults remain more susceptible to infection than children. Strict adherence to social distancing must be maintained when face masks are removed in limited situations and monitored by school staff."

The federal government has delivered 4,738,045 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 3,567,927 shots have been administered.

So far, 1,247,781 people -- 9.79% of the state's population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,157 COVID-19 patients Tuesday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 2.3% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,202,709 and 20,810 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 71,488 virus tests in the last 24 hours.

The ISBE's move reflects new findings from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and "what we have learned about the transmission of COVID-19 in school settings, as more students in Illinois and across the country have returned safely to in-person learning," Ayala said.