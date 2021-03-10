Frontier Days canceled for second year in a row in Arlington Heights

One of the largest summer festivals in the suburbs -- Frontier Days in Arlington Heights -- is canceled for the second year in a row, organizers announced Wednesday.

The festival's board of directors said the decision to cancel was difficult and made "with great sadness."

"But the safety of our Red Shirts (volunteers), the festival attendees and our vendors are our top priority. It does not appear at this point that it would be safe to bring large groups of people together, given the current and possible future COVID restrictions," according to an announcement posted Wednesday afternoon on the Frontier Days website and Facebook page.

The board said efforts will continue to bring the festival back in 2022.

For more on this story, check back later at dailyherald.com.