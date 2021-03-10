 

Ex-Bartlett High teacher found guilty of endangering student in liquid-nitrogen demonstration

  • Garry Brodersen

    Garry Brodersen

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 3/10/2021 2:25 PM

A former Bartlett High School teacher was found guilty Wednesday of misdemeanor reckless conduct for pouring liquid nitrogen on a student's chest and groin during a science experiment in 2018.

The six-person jury also found Garry Brodersen, 66, of the 0-100 block of North Grove Street in Carpentersville, guilty of misdemeanor endangering the health and safety of a child.

 

"Mr. Brodersen displayed extremely poor judgment when he doused a student with a dangerous chemical during a science demonstration," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release.

The student was lying on his back in a classroom when Brodersen poured the liquid nitrogen onto his chest, then a larger amount onto his groin. In a cellphone video WGN News obtained, the student jumps to his feet in pain after the chemical was poured on the groin area.

Nitrogen, a gas, takes a liquid form when it is between -320 and -346 degrees Fahrenheit. At those temperatures, it rapidly freezes skin tissues and eye fluids.

Brodersen was placed on paid administrative leave after the incident came to light. The Elgin District U-46 school board approved a resignation agreement in July 2018.

He remains free on bond and is next due in court March 18 for post-trial motions and possible sentencing.

