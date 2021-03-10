COVID-19 update: 104,777 more vaccine doses given, 30 more deaths, 1,682 new cases

New cases of COVID-19 reached 1,682 Wednesday with 30 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The state's seven-day COVID-19 vaccination average reached its highest level at 95,369 and on Tuesday, 104,777 more people received shots.

The federal government has delivered 4,738,045 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 3,567,927 shots have been administered.

So far, 1,247,781 people -- 9.79% of the state's population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,157 COVID-19 patients Tuesday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 2.3% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,202,709 and 20,810 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 71,488 virus tests in the last 24 hours.