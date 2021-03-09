Sign of spring? Arlington Alfresco returns Friday

Street closures in downtown Arlington Heights will go into effect Wednesday morning in preparation for the start of the Arlington Alfresco outdoor dining zone on Friday.

Born initially out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Arlington Alfresco ran from June to November last year. But the village board agreed in January to bring the popular outdoor street dining concept back this season -- and a bit earlier -- at business owners' request.

As such, the setup along Vail Avenue and Campbell Street is expected to be bare-bones for now, with ropes to delineate restaurant spaces, should there be snowfall and the need to remove it. Fences installed during last year's Alfresco should be in place by mid-April, officials say.

The street dining area could last until as late as November, though there's also been discussion of ending it in September to hold a fall weekend festival, if COVID-19 restrictions allow it.