 

Sign of spring? Arlington Alfresco returns Friday

  • The intersection of Campbell Street and Vail Avenue in downtown Arlington Heights will be closed starting Wednesday in preparation for the return of the Arlington Alfresco outdoor dining zone on Friday.

  • Early morning dog walkers on Tuesday stroll past road closed signs that line Vail Avenue in downtown Arlington Heights, as the village prepares for setup of Arlington Alfresco. The popular outdoor dining zone opens Friday.

Daily Herald report
Updated 3/9/2021 4:16 PM

Street closures in downtown Arlington Heights will go into effect Wednesday morning in preparation for the start of the Arlington Alfresco outdoor dining zone on Friday.

Born initially out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Arlington Alfresco ran from June to November last year. But the village board agreed in January to bring the popular outdoor street dining concept back this season -- and a bit earlier -- at business owners' request.

 

As such, the setup along Vail Avenue and Campbell Street is expected to be bare-bones for now, with ropes to delineate restaurant spaces, should there be snowfall and the need to remove it. Fences installed during last year's Alfresco should be in place by mid-April, officials say.

The street dining area could last until as late as November, though there's also been discussion of ending it in September to hold a fall weekend festival, if COVID-19 restrictions allow it.

0 Comments
