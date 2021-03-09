IHSA approves plans for spring sports state championship tourneys

Illinois High School Association officials approved a plan to hold state finals for a multitude of spring sports, including baseball, softball and track & field. Daily Herald file photo/2016

Officials with the Illinois High School Association approved a plan to hold state finals for traditional spring sports.

The IHSA board of directors agreed Monday to hold all rounds of state championship tournaments for badminton, baseball, softball, bass fishing, boys gymnastics, boys tennis, girls soccer, track & field and both boys and girls water polo.

While Illinois Department of Public Health mitigation rules prevent such tournaments currently for boys volleyball and both boys and girls lacrosse, IHSA officials approved plans for state finals in those sports "in hopes that mitigation changes will allow for it by that time," according to a release from the agency.

Capacity and social distancing regulations will be required at the tournaments.

IHSA officials said state final qualifiers in some individual sports may be modified to better meet gathering mitigations.

"The state series guidelines will be posted online and shared with coaches and school personnel later this week," according to the IHSA release.