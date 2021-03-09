Health officials 'take a pause' on future United Center vaccine appointments

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks Tuesday at the opening of the United Center mass vaccination site. Image courtesy of state of Illinois video screenshot

While nearly 50,000 people have booked appointments at the United Center mass vaccination site, health officials say they will "take a pause" on future appointments to make sure vulnerable populations in Chicago receive priority.

The site has the capability to ultimately handle the vaccinations of 185,000 people, health officials said at Tuesday's opening of the site at a parking lot adjacent to the home of the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks.

Officials said they have fully booked the first week of appointments at the site.

Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said future appointments were ceased earlier this week when data showed that those booking appointments at the site weren't from areas of the city where the residents were at a greater risk of infection or death from COVID-19.

Despite state officials noting the site would be open to anyone in Illinois when it was first announced nearly two weeks ago, scheduling was closed Sunday because less than 40% of the appointments had been made by residents in Chicago and more than three-quarters of those were made by white and Asian residents.

"Obviously that's not representative of the communities that have been hardest hit," Arwady said.

Future appointments at the site will only be available to Chicago residents, with suburban Cook County residents receiving an unspecific "allotment" as well.

Appointments were expected to resume later this week, Arwady said.