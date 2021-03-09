Fieri opens delivery-only restaurants in Wheeling, Lombard

Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives host Guy Fieri opened a delivery-only restaurant for Wheeling, Lombard and Orland Park residents, according to Eater Chicago.

The restaurant, called Flavertown Kitchen, is a collaboration with Virtual Dining Concepts, a company that also has restaurants backed by Mario Lopez from Saved by the Bell and singer Mariah Carey. There's no physical location for the restaurant and people can only order delivery online.

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen serves fried foods like cheesesteak egg rolls, burgers and bacon-wrapped jalapeños stuffed with andouille and pimento cream. Fieri has opened up similar restuarants in 31 states, plus Washington D.C.

More can be found at https://guysflavortownkitchen.com/.