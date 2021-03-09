 

Feder: Former Channel 9 exec Lyons resigns from NewsNation

  • Jennifer Lyons

    Jennifer Lyons

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 3/9/2021 4:28 PM

Jennifer Lyons, the eminent Chicago TV news executive who segued from WGN-Channel 9 last year to launch a primetime cable news operation for parent company Nexstar Media Group, has resigned as vice president of news at NewsNation.

Her departure, announced to staff Tuesday by Perry Sook, chairman and CEO of Nexstar Media Group, closely follows the resignations of news director Sandy Pudar and managing editor Richard Maginn. It marks a wholesale exodus of top news management at a time of plummeting morale and nearly invisible ratings for NewsNation.

 

All three resignations were believed to be tied to conflicts between the network's promise of impartiality and what many staffers see as "a venue for right-wing views," as the New York Times reported Sunday.

Read more at robertfeder.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 