Feder: Former Channel 9 exec Lyons resigns from NewsNation

Jennifer Lyons, the eminent Chicago TV news executive who segued from WGN-Channel 9 last year to launch a primetime cable news operation for parent company Nexstar Media Group, has resigned as vice president of news at NewsNation.

Her departure, announced to staff Tuesday by Perry Sook, chairman and CEO of Nexstar Media Group, closely follows the resignations of news director Sandy Pudar and managing editor Richard Maginn. It marks a wholesale exodus of top news management at a time of plummeting morale and nearly invisible ratings for NewsNation.

All three resignations were believed to be tied to conflicts between the network's promise of impartiality and what many staffers see as "a venue for right-wing views," as the New York Times reported Sunday.

Read more at robertfeder.com.