COVID-19 cases per county as of March 9

There have been 512,731 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Tuesday. That's almost 42.7% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 8,578 deaths in the suburbs, which is 41.3% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 232,159 cases and 4,532 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 247,754 cases and 4,925 deaths.

• Top suburb case counts as of Tuesday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 8,491 cases and 210 deaths in Des Plaines, 5,908 cases and 58 deaths in Palatine, 5,707 cases and 124 deaths in Arlington Heights, 5,352 cases and 70 deaths in Schaumburg, 4,366 cases and 45 deaths in Mount Prospect, 4,181 and 64 deaths in Streamwood, 3,892 cases and 62 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 3,856 cases and 115 deaths in Wheeling, 3,800 cases and 101 deaths in Glenview, 2,785 cases and 111 deaths in Northbrook, 2,758 cases and 69 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 2,379 cases and 29 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 2,295 cases and 47 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 1,358 cases and 16 deaths in Prospect Heights, 1,008 cases and 34 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County • As of Tuesday, DuPage County had 78,098 cases and 1,206 deaths, according to the state.

• Top counts as of Monday, according to the county: 6,387 cases and 132 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 4,396 cases and 35 deaths in Addison, 3,966 cases and 45 deaths in West Chicago, 3,941 cases and 59 deaths in Wheaton, 3,890 cases and 53 deaths in Carol Stream, 3,795 cases and 54 deaths in Lombard, 3,743 cases and 60 deaths in Elmhurst, 3,536 cases and 27 deaths in Glendale Heights, 2,911 cases and 17 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 2,779 cases and 36 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 2,280 cases and 19 deaths in Villa Park, 2,116 cases and 51 deaths in Bensenville, and 1,840 cases and 17 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County• 60,298 cases with 936 deaths as of Tuesday on the IDPH website. The Lake County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state. The county is no longer reporting total case counts by municipality.

Kane County • 51,353 cases with 724 deaths as of Tuesday on the IDPH website.

• Most recent top counts posted on the county website as of Tuesday: 15,053 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 10,179 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 4,997 in St. Charles, 4,269 in Carpentersville, 2,479 in South Elgin, 2,245 in Geneva, 2,021 in Batavia, 892 in Hampshire, 890 in Sugar Grove, 751 in Gilberts, 635 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 24,736 cases and 267 deaths as of Tuesday, according to the IDPH website.

Will County• 66,087 cases and 913 deaths reported, according to the IDPH website Tuesday.