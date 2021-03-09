 

Another 74,372 get COVID-19 vaccine doses as state reports 16 more deaths, 1,510 new cases

  • About 2,400 vaccines were administered at a mass vaccination clinic at the former Carson Pirie Scott location in Aurora Monday.

Updated 3/9/2021 12:19 PM

State health officials reported today 74,372 more COVID-19 vaccine inoculations in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, providers have now administered 3,463,150 doses of the vaccine and fully vaccinated 1,194,320 people, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.

 

Health officials also reported 16 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,510 new cases of the disease were diagnosed as well.

That brings the state's death toll from the respiratory virus to 20,781, with 1,201,027 residents who have been infected, according to state figures.

The state is averaging fewer than 30 deaths a day over the past week, the first time that metric has been that low since mid-October.

Hospitals across the state reported treating 1,177 COVID-19 patients, 263 of which were in intensive care.

The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate remained steady at 2.3%.

