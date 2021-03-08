Feder: ABC 7's fractured family retains ratings crown for now

With sports anchor Mark Giangreco on his way out because of an on-air comment about news anchor Cheryl Burton, it's anyone's guess whether the implosion at WLS-Channel 7 and firestorm on social media will affect the ABC-owned station's standing as Chicago's top-rated news source.

For now the "Eyewitness News" people are relieved they came through the February sweep intact.

Despite year-over-year declines in late news across the market, ABC 7 remained No. 1 in total households and among viewers between 25 and 54 (the key demographic for advertisers) at 4, 5, 6, and 10 p.m., according to Nielsen figures.

Giangreco was benched for the entire monthlong rating period and beyond, but the reason for his absence and the role Burton played behind the scenes were not revealed until last week.

ABC 7 has been first at 10 p.m. since 1986.

