COVID-19 update: 29,564 more get vaccine, 1,182 new cases, 5 more deaths

New cases of COVID-19 reached 1,182 Monday and Illinois hit a low for fatalities not seen since September with five more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

So far, 1,152,020 people -- 9.04% of the state's population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

On Sunday, 29,564 more people received COVID-19 shots compared to the seven-day average of 90,135.

The federal government has delivered 4,268,375 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 3,387,778 shots have been administered.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,178 COVID-19 patients on Sunday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 2.3% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,199,517 and 20,767 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 39,636 virus tests in the last 24 hours.