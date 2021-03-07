Two killed when car slams into guardrail near Lindenhurst

Two 23-year-old men were killed Saturday night when a speeding vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a guardrail near Lindenhurst, authorities said.

Lake County Sheriff's police said deputies called to the scene along Stearns School Road east of Route 45 at 9:30 p.m. arrived to find a 2009 Audi TTS with what was described as "extreme" damage.

An investigation determined that a 23-year-old Waukegan man was driving the car westbound on Stearns at a high speed when he lost control of the vehicle and it hit a guardrail on the north side of the road, authorities said.

A passenger, a 23-year-old Hainesville man, was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle in the crash, sheriff's police said.

Both men were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where they were pronounced dead. Their identities were not immediately released Sunday.

The sheriff's office's Technical Crash Investigations Unit is investigating the crash.