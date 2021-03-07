 

State announces 1,068 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily total since July

  • Helen Baranowski of Roselle received a COVID-19 vaccination Friday from nurse Ashley Neal at the Cook County vaccination site in Des Plaines. State authorities say it's one of more than 3.3 million vaccine doses administered as of Saturday.

Daily Herald report
Updated 3/7/2021 12:40 PM

The state's daily count of new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases fell Sunday to a level not seen since late July, as nearly 100,000 more doses of vaccine were delivered Saturday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The 1,068 new cases reported Sunday is the fewest since July 21, when the state announced 955 cases. However, daily case totals can fluctuate -- there were 2,565 new cases confirmed Saturday -- and Sundays often see lower figures than the rest of the week.

 

State health authorities also reported 14 additional deaths, the fewest since Sept. 27. Among the dead were five residents of Cook County and one each from Lake and Will counties.

As of Saturday night, 1,141 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Illinois, down from 1,210 the previous night. Of those patients, 255 patients were in intensive care -- down from 261 Friday -- and 112 patients were on ventilators.

After a brief spike up to 2.4%, which followed after a record low of 2.2% Thursday, the statewide seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total test slipped back down to 2.3% Saturday, officials said.

The 98,550 doses of vaccine given Saturday raises the state's total to 3,358,214 doses, including 344,569 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 93,183 doses, officials said.

