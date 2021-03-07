No injuries reported in Naperville house fire

No injuries were reported after fire broke out Sunday morning in a home on Naperville's west side, fire officials said.

According to the Naperville Fire Department, firefighters called at 10:53 a.m. to the single-family home on the 2500 block of Lexington Lane arrived to find fire showing on the exterior of the two-story structure.

Crews on scene were able to confirm all occupants were out of the building by the time firefighters arrived. They worked quickly to put out the blaze within five minutes then conducted overhaul and ventilation to expose hidden fire and remove smoke from the home, officials said.

The fire was contained to the exterior of the home, which remains habitable. Minor smoke was ventilated naturally and no damage occurred inside the home.

The Naperville Fire Department was assisted on the scene by the Naperville Police Department, officials said.

The cause is fire remains under investigation.