Police: Man dies after drug deal confrontation in Palatine Township

A 29-year-old Chicago man died Saturday from gunshot wounds sustained in a drug deal Thursday night in unincorporated Palatine Township, authorities said.

Cook County Sheriff's Police say the shooting stemmed from a confrontation between a marijuana seller and a prospective buyer outside an apartment complex about 10:40 p.m. Thursday on the 1500 block of Silver Lane, located just south of Dundee Road and west of Route 53.

Police said a 27-year-old man was waiting in a vehicle outside his apartment to purchase marijuana from the 29-year-old man. When the seller got into the car, he pointed a gun at the 27-year-old and announced a robbery, authorities said.

A struggle ensued and both men fell out of the car, at which point the 27-year-old pulled out his own firearm and shot the 29-year-old in the groin, according to sheriff's police.

Authorities said the 27-year-old went inside his apartment, while the 29-year-old drove away in his vehicle and was found a short time later by Palatine police after he pulled to the side of the road on the 1900 block of Baldwin Lane. From there, he was taken by paramedics to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

He was pronounced dead shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the man as William Nellum, of the 11800 block of South Yale Avenue in Chicago.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing, and did not announce if any criminal charges would be filed.