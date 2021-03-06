Facts Matter: Faith leaders didn't pray over gold Trump idol

Sculptor Tommy Zegan polishes his statue of former President Donald Trump on display at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. A photo showing religious leaders praying around the statue has been altered. Associated Press

A photo circulating on social media shows faith leaders praying over a statue of former President Donald Trump at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, in Florida.

A Facebook post includes an image of a group, with heads bowed and hands extended, surrounding a statue of Trump.

The gold statue of the former president, wearing a suit jacket, red tie, American flag shorts and flip-flops, appeared at CPAC last weekend but religious leaders didn't pray to it or surround the sculpture.

The image has been altered, according to PolitiFact.com.

The original Getty Images photo was taken Jan. 3, 2020, by photographer Marco Bello during the launch of Evangelicals for Trump in Miami. At that event, the attendees surrounded Trump, who, with hands clasped together, joined the others in prayer.

In the doctored photo, the actual Donald Trump is digitally replaced with the Donald Trump statue.

Energy department did not limit Texas power output

Severe winter storms last month caused power outages for millions in Texas. And many social media posts falsely blamed it on President Joe Biden.

"So Biden's Dept of Energy blocked Texas from increasing power output before and during the storm, because it would take them above green energy level. People are literally freezing to death in their homes," one Twitter user wrote.

It was quite the opposite, according to The Associated Press. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) gave the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, permission to increase energy to restore power to Texans, even if it meant exceeding pollution levels.

To get the grid up and running, ERCOT said it was necessary to generate electricity at maximum capacity. The Department of Energy then issued an order allowing ERCOT to increase power even if it resulted in "exceedance of emissions of sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxide, mercury, and carbon monoxide emissions, as well as wastewater release limits."

The Department of Energy didn't hinder the effort in Texas. Following the request, the department immediately issued an order to help restore power in the state.

"We worked with the DOE to put the order in place," ERCOT communications manager Leslie Sopko told the AP.

Government not using vaccine to track patients

A video making the rounds on social media shows a doctor claiming the U.S. government is using the COVID-19 vaccine as an experiment on recipients and is tracking those who receive the shots.

The false claim said a vaccination experiment was set up by the Department of Defense, Oracle and Google. It was spread by Simone Gold, who holds a license with the Medical Board of California.

This is false, according to PolitiFact.com. A government database keeps track of vaccine supplies and distribution. It doesn't track those who receive the vaccine. There is also a chance for those vaccinated to voluntarily be part of a study on adverse side effects of the shot, but no one is automatically enrolled.

Gold participated in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and is a founder of America's Frontline Doctors, a group known for pushing coronavirus conspiracy theories, PolitiFact said.

Kelly Moore, deputy director of the Immunization Action Coalition, told PolitiFact that patient information isn't used to track those who receive the vaccine.

"Any use of data from these systems outside the purpose of direct patient care would be done with de-identified data (no personal information) and would be subject to research review and approval processes," she said.

Tom Cruise video is fake

Videos of actor Tom Cruise golfing, telling a joke in Italy and performing a magic trick have recently appeared on social media.

But none of the videos, which are posted by TikTok user @deeptomcruise, are actually of Cruise. The clips are deepfakes of the actor, according to the Daily Beast. Deepfakes are digitally manipulated videos in which one person's likeness is swapped with another's image to make it appear the subject is moving or talking. The account has more than 166,000 followers.

The video shows a subject who is younger and taller than the real Cruise, the Daily Beast said. But deepfakes are generally very realistic.

"Deepfakes are getting scary good and taking over TikTok," photographer Lauren White wrote on Twitter while sharing the fake Cruise video. "Every public figure should just be on there with a verified account -- even if they don't want to make content -- to make it easier to identify their fakes."

