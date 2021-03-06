COVID-19 cases per county, ZIP code as of March 5

There have been 509,575 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Friday. That's almost 42.7% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 8,546 deaths in the suburbs, which is 41.3% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Interactive map Cook County• As of Friday, suburban Cook County had 230,838 cases and 4,515 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 246,543 cases and 4,913 deaths.

• Top suburb case counts as of Friday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 8,450 cases and 210 deaths in Des Plaines, 5,886 cases and 58 deaths in Palatine, 5,679 cases and 123 deaths in Arlington Heights, 5,318 cases and 70 deaths in Schaumburg, 4,347 cases and 44 deaths in Mount Prospect, 4,173 and 64 deaths in Streamwood, 3,877 cases and 62 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 3,837 cases and 115 deaths in Wheeling, 3,771 cases and 100 deaths in Glenview, 2,752 cases and 111 deaths in Northbrook, 2,738 cases and 69 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 2,376 cases and 28 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 2,290 cases and 46 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 1,355 cases and 16 deaths in Prospect Heights, 1,012 cases and 34 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County

• As of Friday, DuPage County had 77,506 cases and 1,205 deaths, according to the state.

• Top counts as of Friday, according to the county: 6,352 cases and 132 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 4,390 cases and 35 deaths in Addison, 3,955 cases and 45 deaths in West Chicago, 3,928 cases and 59 deaths in Wheaton, 3,882 cases and 52 deaths in Carol Stream, 3,788 cases and 54 deaths in Lombard, 3,726 cases and 60 deaths in Elmhurst, 3,528 cases and 27 deaths in Glendale Heights, 2,902 cases and 17 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 2,769 cases and 36 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 2,276 cases and 19 deaths in Villa Park, 2,115 cases and 51 deaths in Bensenville, and 1,842 cases and 17 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County• 59,972 cases with 931 deaths as of Friday on the IDPH website. The Lake County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state. The county is no longer reporting total case counts by municipality.

Kane County • 51,118 cases with 723 deaths as of Friday on the IDPH website.

• Most recent top counts posted on the county website as of Thursday: 14,973 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 10,118 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 4,966 in St. Charles, 4,249 in Carpentersville, 2,470 in South Elgin, 2,234 in Geneva, 2,004 in Batavia, 885 in Hampshire, 883 in Sugar Grove, 742 in Gilberts, 629 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 24,580 cases and 266 deaths as of Friday, according to the IDPH website.

Will County• 65,561 cases and 906 deaths reported, according to the IDPH website Friday.