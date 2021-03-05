Authorities investigate death of woman struck by train

Lake Forest and Metra police are investigating the death of a woman who was struck by a passenger train near Laurel and Western avenues late Thursday.

Police responded to the area just after 8 p.m., according to a release from the Lake Forest police department. Officials said the woman was killed upon impact by the northbound train.

The unidentified woman was described as being in her late 60s or early 70s.