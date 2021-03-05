Another single-day vaccination record as case positivity dips lower than ever

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comLPN Vanessa Boyd vaccinates Nenita Lucero of Elk Grove Village at the Cook County COVID-19 Vaccine Site in Des Plaines Friday.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comHelen Baranowski of Roselle is vacinated by LPN Ashley Neal at the Cook County COVID-19 Vaccine Site in Des Plaines Friday.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comExterior view of the Cook County COVID-19 Vaccine Site, located at the former Kmart, in Des Plaines Friday.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comLPN Vanessa Boyd places an adhesive bandage on the arm of Nenita Lucero of Elk Grove Village following her vaccination at the Cook County COVID-19 Vaccine Site in Des Plaines Friday.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comTom Bucalo of Hoiffman Estates receives a vaccination from LPN Latasha Brightman at the Cook County COVID-19 Vaccine Site in Des Plaines Friday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said today COVID-19 vaccine providers throughout the state administered nearly 132,000 inoculations Thursday, a new state record.

Meanwhile, a key metric used to track infection levels is at its lowest point ever.

Pritzker made the announcement at an event in Harvey touting the creation of a $10 million vaccine awareness campaign aimed at communities who have been hesitant to be vaccinated, particularly minority communities.

Pritzker also announced that he expects the state will begin receiving a minimum of 100,000 doses of the vaccine daily beginning in a week or so.

"Doses are set to soar in the coming weeks," he said.

State health officials also reported the seven-day average case positivity rate in Illinois is at 2.2%, it's lowest point ever, according to nearly a year's worth of Illinois Department of Public Health records. Case positivity allows health officials to monitor the level of infection within a specific population. A seven-day average is used to smooth out any anomalies in the daily reporting of new cases and test results.

The state reported 131,882 new inoculations Thursday, according to the IDPH.

Additionally, IDPH figures show that over the past four days alone, the state has received more than 1 million additional doses of the vaccine.

The state also crossed another vaccination threshold, as IDPH officials announced more than 1 million residents are now fully vaccinated, representing 8% of the state's population, according to IDPH figures.

The governor also said 47% of residents 65 and older have received a dose of the vaccine, while IDPH records show 16.5% of the state has received at least one shot.

IDPH officials also reported 33 additional COVID-19 deaths, along with 1,442 new cases that were diagnosed in the past day.

That brings the state's confirmed death toll from the virus to 20,700, while at least 1,194,702 Illinois residents have been infected since the outbreak began, according to IDPH records.

Hospitals around the state reported 1,166 patients being treated for the virus, with 263 of them in intensive care.