VIDEO: U-46 school board candidates participate in online forum

Candidates running in the Elgin Area School District U-46 school board race participated in a candidate forum Thursday night organized by the district's Community Advisory Council.

Four candidates are vying for three 4-year terms on the U-46 school board on April 6. They are Dawn Martin of Bartlett; incumbent Veronica Noland of Elgin; incumbent Melissa Owens of Bartlett; and LeJewel Crigler of Elgin, who did not participate due to a conflict.

The forum was moderated by Madhu Krishnamurthy, Diversity Editor and education writer for the Daily Herald.

It was broadcast live on U-46's YouTube channel.