VIDEO: U-46 school board candidates participate in online forum
Updated 3/4/2021 8:50 PM
Candidates running in the Elgin Area School District U-46 school board race participated in a candidate forum Thursday night organized by the district's Community Advisory Council.
Four candidates are vying for three 4-year terms on the U-46 school board on April 6. They are Dawn Martin of Bartlett; incumbent Veronica Noland of Elgin; incumbent Melissa Owens of Bartlett; and LeJewel Crigler of Elgin, who did not participate due to a conflict.
The forum was moderated by Madhu Krishnamurthy, Diversity Editor and education writer for the Daily Herald.
