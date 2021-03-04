Suspect in Gurnee armed robbery -- also wanted in murder case -- captured

A man police say was wanted on warrant in a murder case was arrested Wednesday in connection with the armed robbery of a Gurnee store earlier in the day, authorities said.

Darenell D. Hill, 35, of Waukegan, was arrested after officers found a handgun and other evidence linking him to the holdup of a store on the 3500 block of Grand Avenue, police said Thursday. Charges are pending, according to police.

Authorities did not provide additional information about the murder warrant.

Police said officers called to the store at 9:17 a.m. Wednesday were told a man entered the business, pointed a handgun at a cashier and customer, and demanded money from the cash drawer and safe.

After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, the man told the cashier and customer to lie on the ground, then drove away in a Dodge SUV, police said.

The witnesses' description of the man, along with the demands made during the stickup, matched those in similar armed robberies in recent months, according to police. Based on that, investigators identified Hill as a suspect, police said.

Waukegan police later found the Dodge SUV and took Hill into custody, authorities said. Gurnee investigators obtained a search warrant for Hill's residence and found the handgun and other evidence connected to the armed robbery, they said.

Hill remained in Gurnee police custody Thursday while being questioned, police said.