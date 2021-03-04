Des Plaines mass vaccination site to open Friday

Elgin resident Patrick Rich receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Audra Chambers during a January clinic at Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital. Courtesy Northwestern Medicine/Shaw Media

Illinois has received over 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine and administered more than 3 million shots, officials reported Thursday, as registration opened for mass clinics in Des Plaines and the United Center in Chicago amid high demand from anxious seniors.

On Wednesday, 93,302 more people received COVID-19 shots, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The seven-day vaccination average is now at 78,942.

The United Center site, a federal facility open to all Illinoisans, currently is accepting people age 65 and older exclusively for inoculations through 4 p.m. Sunday.

When appointments opened up online at 8:30 a.m. Thursday there was a huge rush of people trying to get appointments, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Alison Arwardy said, noting technical issues were resolved within 30 minutes.

"It's a sign of how much demand there is," she said at an online question and answer session.

All drive-through appointments were snapped up for the current three-week lineup but walk-in appointments remained open, Arwady said.

Registrations can be taken online at zocdoc.com/vaccine or by calling (312) 746-4835.

A mass site at Des Plaines that will offer Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine opens its doors Friday. Appointments are required and can be made at https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling (833) 308-1988, although that number rang busy when the Daily Herald checked.

The Des Plaines mass clinic is expected to handle up to 3,500 shots a day while the United Center facility is estimated to provide 6,000.

Also, Illinois reported 1,740 new cases and 42 more deaths from the respiratory disease.

The federal government has delivered 4,007,475 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December. The IDPH reported 2,993,543 shots have been put in arms so far but Gov. J.B. Pritzker updated that information at a Thursday briefing in Centreville.

"We have administered in Illinois over 3 million doses of lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines for our residents," Pritzker said.

So far, 952,141 people -- 7.47% of the state's population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,200 COVID-19 patients Wednesday night.

The state's seven-day average positivity rate is 2.4%.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,193,260 and 20,668 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 73,990 virus tests in the last 24 hours.