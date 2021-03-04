Aurora woman killed in crash on Chicago's south side

The Cook County medical examiner's office has identified a 53-year-old Aurora woman who died in a two-vehicle crash on Chicago south side late Wednesday.

Chicago police said Anna Zendejo was one of five passengers in a Lincoln Aviator that was speeding on southbound Pulaski Road just before 9:30 p.m. when it crashed into a Ford Explorer turning left from the northbound lanes of Pulaski onto 85th Street.

Zendejo was transported to a nearby hospital where police said she eventually died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The 86-year-old driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified, according to the medical examiner's office.

The unidentified 25-year-old female driver of the Lincoln was issued multiple citations, police said. She was transported to a nearby hospital for injuries suffered in the crash.

Of the other passengers in the Lincoln, police said a 6-year-old boy was transported to Comer Children's Hospital for minor injuries. Three other men, ages 32, 20 and 19, were also transported to nearby hospitals. Police said the 20-year-old suffered a broken arm, while the other two suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.