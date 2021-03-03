Zion man sentenced to 12 years for assisting terrorists

Courtesy of the FBI Joseph D. Jones, left, and Edward Schimenti, both of Zion, have been convicted in a conspiracy to assist the terrorist group Islamic State.

A Zion man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison conspiring to provide material support to the terrorist group Islamic State.

Joseph D. Jones, 38, of Zion was convicted in 2019, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office.

Evidence at the trial showed Jones used social media to advocate for violent extremism. In 2015, Jones unknowingly began meeting with undercover FBI agents in 2015 and discussed his devotion to ISIS, the news release said. In 2017, Jones gave cellphones to one of the agents, thinking the phones would be used to detonate explosives in ISIS attacks overseas.

Authorities said Jones drove one of the undercover FBI agents to O'Hare International Airport with the understanding the agent would be traveling to Syria to fight with ISIS.

Co-defendant Edward Schimenti, 39, of Zion was also convicted of conspiracy as well as a charge of making false statements to the FBI. Schimenti's sentencing will be April 9.