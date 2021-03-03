Where might you go for shots? Mass vaccination sites throughout the suburbs
Some suburban residents are receiving their vaccinations through mass vaccination sites set up throughout the region. While those sites have the capacity to handle hundreds of shots a day, many are currently focused on delivering second doses, which limits availability for those who haven't yet scheduled an appointment. Supplies of vaccine doses also affects capacity at each site.
Here's a glance at some of the mass vaccination sites operating in the suburbs.
Des Plaines
Address: 1155 E. Oakton St. (former Kmart)
Capacity: Inoculations begin this week with 1,890 daily, but potentially 3,500 daily
Eligibility: Phase 1A and 1B, Cook County residents and workers
Scheduling website: vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
Phone: (833) 308-1988
Arlington Heights
Address: 3250 N. Arlington Heights Road (Cook County Public Health Department's Arlington Heights Health Center)
Capacity: 270 daily
Eligibility: Phase 1A and 1B, Cook County residents and workers
Scheduling website: vaccine.cookcountyil.gov
Phone: (833) 308-1988
Grayslake
Address: 1060 E. Peterson Road (Lake County Fairgrounds)
Capacity: Currently 1,000 daily
Eligibility: Phase 1A Lake County residents and workers, and residents 65 and older
Scheduling website: allvax.lakecohealth.org
Phone: (847) 377-8130
Wheaton
Address: 2015 Manchester Road (DuPage County Fairgrounds)
Capacity: Currently 1,000 daily
Eligibility: Phase 1A and 1B, DuPage County residents and workers
Scheduling website: dupagehealth.org/667/COVID-19-Vaccine
Phone: (630) 682-7400
McHenry
Address: 1900 N. Richmond Road (former Kmart)
Capacity: Currently 180 per hour, potentially 1,000 an hour
Eligibility: Phase 1A and 1B, McHenry County residents and workers
Scheduling website: mchenrycountyil.gov
Phone: (815) 334-4045
Other suburban sites
Cook County: Tinley Park Convention Center, North Riverside Health Center, Robbins Health Center, Blue Island Health Center, Triton College in River Grove, South Suburban College in Holland, Thornton South High School in Lansing and on March 10, a federally supported site at the United Center.
Will County: Will County Health Department in Joliet and Joliet West High School.