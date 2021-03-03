Where might you go for shots? Mass vaccination sites throughout the suburbs

McHenry city officials transformed the former Kmart at 1900 North Richmond Road into a COVID-19 mass vaccination site. Katie Smith/Shaw Media

Some suburban residents are receiving their vaccinations through mass vaccination sites set up throughout the region. While those sites have the capacity to handle hundreds of shots a day, many are currently focused on delivering second doses, which limits availability for those who haven't yet scheduled an appointment. Supplies of vaccine doses also affects capacity at each site.

Here's a glance at some of the mass vaccination sites operating in the suburbs.

Des Plaines

Address: 1155 E. Oakton St. (former Kmart)

Capacity: Inoculations begin this week with 1,890 daily, but potentially 3,500 daily

Eligibility: Phase 1A and 1B, Cook County residents and workers

Scheduling website: vaccine.cookcountyil.gov

Phone: (833) 308-1988

Arlington Heights

Address: 3250 N. Arlington Heights Road (Cook County Public Health Department's Arlington Heights Health Center)

Capacity: 270 daily

Eligibility: Phase 1A and 1B, Cook County residents and workers

Scheduling website: vaccine.cookcountyil.gov

Phone: (833) 308-1988

Grayslake

Address: 1060 E. Peterson Road (Lake County Fairgrounds)

Capacity: Currently 1,000 daily

Eligibility: Phase 1A Lake County residents and workers, and residents 65 and older

Scheduling website: allvax.lakecohealth.org

Phone: (847) 377-8130

Wheaton

Address: 2015 Manchester Road (DuPage County Fairgrounds)

Capacity: Currently 1,000 daily

Eligibility: Phase 1A and 1B, DuPage County residents and workers

Scheduling website: dupagehealth.org/667/COVID-19-Vaccine

Phone: (630) 682-7400

McHenry

Address: 1900 N. Richmond Road (former Kmart)

Capacity: Currently 180 per hour, potentially 1,000 an hour

Eligibility: Phase 1A and 1B, McHenry County residents and workers

Scheduling website: mchenrycountyil.gov

Phone: (815) 334-4045

Other suburban sites

Cook County: Tinley Park Convention Center, North Riverside Health Center, Robbins Health Center, Blue Island Health Center, Triton College in River Grove, South Suburban College in Holland, Thornton South High School in Lansing and on March 10, a federally supported site at the United Center.

Will County: Will County Health Department in Joliet and Joliet West High School.