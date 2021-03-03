Police torture victim sues Chicago, former officers for $66M

Former Chicago police Cmdr. Jon Burge was sent to prison for lying under oath about torturing suspects. Burge died in 2018. Associated Press, 2010

SPRINGFIELD -- One of the men who was tortured into giving a false confession by officers working under late Chicago police Cmdr. Jon Burge is suing the city and its former police officers for more than $66 million.

Robert Smith, who was wrongfully convicted of a 1987 double murder, spent more than 33 years in prison but was declared innocent in November after successfully filing a claim with the state agency tasked with investigating police torture claims committed during Burge's tenure, the Illinois Torture Inquiry and Relief Commission, in 2011.

The Illinois Torture Inquiry and Relief Commission, which was established by the General Assembly in 2009, allows individuals to pursue torture claims in the court system that would otherwise be prevented by the statute of limitations. Claims evaluated by the commission must involve allegations that police tortured an individual to obtain a confession if that confession was then used to convict the individual.

The General Assembly expanded the commission's scope in 2016 to include all claims of police torture, not only those committed by Burge and his associates.

Smith's lawsuit claims the officers' use of torture to coerce his confession and their fabrication of evidence at his trial amounts to a violation of his constitutional rights.

Burge was fired in 1993 after the Chicago Police Board ruled that he had used torture on crime suspects in his precincts. He was convicted of perjury in 2010 for lying about torturing suspects and was sentenced in 4½ years in prison. He died in 2018.

The eight-person Torture Inquiry and Relief Commission -- comprised of retired judges, attorneys and members of the public -- determines whether "there is sufficient credible evidence of torture" to warrant review by the courts. If the claims are deemed credible, the commission can issue a report on the claim and file the report with the local circuit court.

Smith's case is one of 34 claims that have been referred to court for further judicial review while 101 claims have been denied or summarily dismissed, according to Torture Inquiry and Relief Commission Executive Director Rob Olmstead. The commission has approximately 515 open claims remaining, Olmstead said.

Smith, 72, was imprisoned for the Sept. 19, 1987, double murders of his wife's mother and grandmother, who were found with their throats slit in their South Side home, which had been set on fire when police arrived on the scene.

Police arrested Smith that same day, and he was interrogated for about 19 hours.

During his interrogation, Smith was beaten, kicked in the head, choked, slapped in the head and threatened with further violence, according to the torture commission report in Smith's case.

He agreed to the written confession provided by the officers but refused to sign the document. State prosecutors still used the confession against him at trial.

Smith was convicted in August 1990 and sentenced to life in prison.

Smith is represented by Chicago civil rights attorneys Stuart Chanen and Ariel Olstein.

"No amount of money will constitute 'justice' for what the defendants did to Robert Smith (which the system then ignored and covered up for 33 years) but the city could at least help bend the arc of the moral universe in that direction by admitting what these defendants did and compensating Robert for the 33 years of his life that were lost," Chanen said in a news release.

The city's Law Department is reviewing the lawsuit and does not have a comment at this time, a representative said.