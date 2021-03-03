Feder: ABC 7's Mark Giangreco under fire for 'ditzy' remark about Cheryl Burton
Updated 3/3/2021 3:16 PM
Now it can be told: Veteran Chicago sports anchor Mark Giangreco may be on the verge of losing his job at ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7 because he used the word "ditzy" in an on-air comment about news anchor Cheryl Burton, reports Robert Feder.
ABC 7 bosses, Giangreco and his agent continue to stonewall on his unexplained absence for the last five weeks, but multiple sources confirmed Wednesday he's under fire for a remark at the end of his sports segment Jan. 28.
