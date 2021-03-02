Smokers now in priority group for COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, being a "current or former cigarette smoker" puts you at greater risk for severe COVID-19 illness. File Photo

Illinois smokers are now among the priority groups eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

As a part of the state's vaccination schedule, residents with certain high-risk medical conditions -- including smoking -- are now able to get shots, along with seniors and medical and essential workers.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, being a "current or former cigarette smoker" puts you at greater risk for severe COVID-19 illness.

"The smokers are much more vulnerable than normal people because the smoking would compromise your immune system fighting against infections and bacteria," said Dr. Samuel Kim, a thoracic surgeon at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

