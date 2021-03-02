 

Smokers now in priority group for COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois

  • According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, being a "current or former cigarette smoker" puts you at greater risk for severe COVID-19 illness.

Illinois smokers are now among the priority groups eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

As a part of the state's vaccination schedule, residents with certain high-risk medical conditions -- including smoking -- are now able to get shots, along with seniors and medical and essential workers.

 

"The smokers are much more vulnerable than normal people because the smoking would compromise your immune system fighting against infections and bacteria," said Dr. Samuel Kim, a thoracic surgeon at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

