Smokers now in priority group for COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois
Updated 3/2/2021 8:15 PM
Illinois smokers are now among the priority groups eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
As a part of the state's vaccination schedule, residents with certain high-risk medical conditions -- including smoking -- are now able to get shots, along with seniors and medical and essential workers.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, being a "current or former cigarette smoker" puts you at greater risk for severe COVID-19 illness.
"The smokers are much more vulnerable than normal people because the smoking would compromise your immune system fighting against infections and bacteria," said Dr. Samuel Kim, a thoracic surgeon at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.