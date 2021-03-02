Firefighters extinguish apartment blaze near Aurora's downtown

Firefighters in Aurora have extinguished a three-alarm blaze at a four-story, multifamily home near the city's downtown.

Firefighters were first called to the home on the 200 block of West Downer Place at about 7 a.m.

Initial reports indicated heavy fire on the first floor and basement. The second alarm indicated the possibility of a person trapped on the fourth floor of the building.

A third alarm was called just before 8:20 a.m. as dozens of firefighters continued to work to extinguish the blaze.

Witnesses reported seeing heavy smoke pouring out of the upper floors of the structure as fire extended out of the roof. Firefighters were using a ladder truck to gain access to upper floors, indicating the bottom level was so heavily damaged they couldn't reach the upper floors by foot.

There is no word yet on any injuries as a result of the blaze.

Aurora police urged motorists to avoid the area after closing nearby streets.