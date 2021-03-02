Feder: iHeartMedia stations pay tribute to 14 'Women Who Win'

Daily Herald file photoAurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman is one 14 prominent women being celebrated for their achievements during a monthlong, multiplatform tribute by iHeartMedia Chicago and YWCA Metropolitan Chicago.

From the lieutenant governor of Illinois to the police chief of Aurora, 14 prominent women will be celebrated for their achievements during a monthlong, multiplatform tribute by iHeartMedia Chicago and YWCA Metropolitan Chicago, Robert Feder writes.

Coinciding with Women's History Month, "Women Who Win 2021" will feature on-air and digital vignettes on all six iHeartMedia stations, websites and social media.

Here are the honorees:

Juliana Stratton, lieutenant governor of Illinois

Lori Lightfoot, mayor of Chicago

Toni Preckwinkle, president of the Cook County Board

Kim Foxx, state's attorney of Cook County

Felicia Davis, president and CEO, Chicago Foundation for Women

Jeanne Gang, founding principal and partner, Studio Gang

Noor Raheemullah Hasan, executive director, Muslim Women's Alliance

Valerie Jarrett, co-chair, The United State of Women, and president, The Barack

Obama Foundation

Celena Roldán, CEO, Illinois region, American Red Cross

Susan Davenport Smith, pastor's wife, Apostolic Faith Church

Dr. Lauren Streicher, clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, and medical director and founder of Northwestern Medicine Center for Sexual Medicine and Northwestern Medicine Center for Menopause

Michelle Flowers Welch, chairman and CEO, Flowers Communications Group

Karen Freeman-Wilson, president and CEO, Chicago Urban League

Kristen Ziman, chief of police, Aurora

