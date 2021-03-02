Feder: iHeartMedia stations pay tribute to 14 'Women Who Win'
From the lieutenant governor of Illinois to the police chief of Aurora, 14 prominent women will be celebrated for their achievements during a monthlong, multiplatform tribute by iHeartMedia Chicago and YWCA Metropolitan Chicago, Robert Feder writes.
Coinciding with Women's History Month, "Women Who Win 2021" will feature on-air and digital vignettes on all six iHeartMedia stations, websites and social media.
Here are the honorees:
Juliana Stratton, lieutenant governor of Illinois
Lori Lightfoot, mayor of Chicago
Toni Preckwinkle, president of the Cook County Board
Kim Foxx, state's attorney of Cook County
Felicia Davis, president and CEO, Chicago Foundation for Women
Jeanne Gang, founding principal and partner, Studio Gang
Noor Raheemullah Hasan, executive director, Muslim Women's Alliance
Valerie Jarrett, co-chair, The United State of Women, and president, The Barack
Obama Foundation
Celena Roldán, CEO, Illinois region, American Red Cross
Susan Davenport Smith, pastor's wife, Apostolic Faith Church
Dr. Lauren Streicher, clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, and medical director and founder of Northwestern Medicine Center for Sexual Medicine and Northwestern Medicine Center for Menopause
Michelle Flowers Welch, chairman and CEO, Flowers Communications Group
Karen Freeman-Wilson, president and CEO, Chicago Urban League
Kristen Ziman, chief of police, Aurora
