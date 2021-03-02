COVID-19 cases per county, ZIP code as of March 2

This illustration shows the coronavirus as viewed through a microscope. Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions

There have been 507,300 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Tuesday. That's almost 42.7% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 8,507 deaths in the suburbs, which is 41.3% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Interactive map Cook County• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 230,109 cases and 4,506 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 245,277 cases and 4,894 deaths.

• Top suburb case counts as of Tuesday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 8,408 cases and 209 deaths in Des Plaines, 5,858 cases and 57 deaths in Palatine, 5,657 cases and 123 deaths in Arlington Heights, 5,274 cases and 69 deaths in Schaumburg, 4,328 cases and 44 deaths in Mount Prospect, 4,151 and 64 deaths in Streamwood, 3,858 cases and 62 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 3,817 cases and 115 deaths in Wheeling, 3,750 cases and 100 deaths in Glenview, 2,729 cases and 111 deaths in Northbrook, 2,717 cases and 69 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 2,372 cases and 28 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 2,278 cases and 46 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 1,352 cases and 16 deaths in Prospect Heights, 1,005 cases and 34 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County

• As of Tuesday, DuPage County had 77,025 cases and 1,198 deaths, according to the state.

• Top counts as of Monday, according to the county: 6,279 cases and 131 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 4,374 cases and 35 deaths in Addison, 3,920 cases and 43 deaths in West Chicago, 3,861 cases and 58 deaths in Wheaton, 3,837 cases and 52 deaths in Carol Stream, 3,766 cases and 53 deaths in Lombard, 3,705 cases and 60 deaths in Elmhurst, 3,503 cases and 27 deaths in Glendale Heights, 2,873 cases and 17 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 2,740 cases and 36 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 2,259 cases and 18 deaths in Villa Park, 2,107 cases and 52 deaths in Bensenville, and 1,822 cases and 17 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County• 59,682 cases with 924 deaths as of Tuesday on the IDPH website. The Lake County Health Department has slowed its daily reporting, blaming a data processing issue on the state. The county is no longer reporting total case counts by municipality.

Kane County • 50,879 cases with 719 deaths as of Tuesday on the IDPH website.

• Most recent top counts posted on the county website as of Tuesday: 14,932 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 10,083 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 4,935 in St. Charles, 4,244 in Carpentersville, 2,459 in South Elgin, 2,216 in Geneva, 1,998 in Batavia, 883 in Hampshire, 877 in Sugar Grove, 738 in Gilberts, 627 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County• 24,404 cases and 265 deaths as of Tuesday, according to the IDPH website.

Will County• 65,201 cases and 895 deaths reported, according to the IDPH website Tuesday.