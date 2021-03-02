Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein returning to full in-person learning March 8

Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein will resume full in-person classes for the entire student body next week, school officials announced Tuesday.

The school expects to welcome back nearly all students Monday, March 8, for classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Families will have the option to have their students remain at home, studying remotely full time.

"Our expanded in-person plan was formed after many weeks of discussion, with the collected wisdom from many months operating under our hybrid plan," Carmel Principal Jason Huther said in the school's announcement. "We continue to consult with health professionals and the Lake County Health Department to ensure that our plans are sound."

Carmel students have been attending some in-person classes since August under a hybrid plan. Those whose last name begins with a letter in the first half of the alphabet have attended in-person classes on Monday and Tuesday, and those whose last name begins with a letter in the second half have attended Thursday and Friday. All students are off Wednesday, and a fully remote option also has been available.

Under the new plan, masks will continue to be worn by everyone in the building, social distancing will be maintained whenever possible, and classrooms will be cleaned during all 10-minute passing periods, with restrooms cleaned immediately after.

Officials say classroom windows will be opened when weather permits, and outdoor spaces will be used when possible for band, choir, dance, physical education and other classes that require more distance. When outdoor spaces cannot be used, the curriculum and/or methods will be modified.

Before and after school programs and athletics will continue, and students who choose to study remotely will be allowed to participate, officials said.

"Choice has been an important component of our plan, but after opening last August we've proven that our safety measures have been effective," Huther said.