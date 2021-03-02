Aurora coalition works to deliver COVID-19 vaccine shots to Black, Hispanic residents

Black and Hispanic suburbanites are being left behind in the fight against COVID-19, Aurora civic and religious leaders said Tuesday before opening a vaccination clinic for over 750 minority residents.

Less than 3% of COVID-19 vaccine doses have gone to people in the Black community in both DuPage and Kane counties, officials said. The discrepancy led to the formation of Black Vax Aurora, a group that includes churches, sororities and fraternities, civil rights organizations, and elected officials.

"We have got to get vaccines to the black and brown communities in an equitable manner," Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin said. "This dismal rate is the catalyst. We could have pointed the finger, we could have blamed others but we didn't."

It took just 24 hours to reach capacity at the clinic, Irvin said. "Clearly, the demand is there, we also know the distrust, mistrust and hesitancy is also there."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker noted that "people are more likely to get vaccinated when they hear about it from people they trust. By working with pastors and other community leaders, Aurora is respecting that reality."

The clinic at the Cathedral of Grace St. John AME Church is the first of multiple events to educate and vaccinate minority residents in Aurora. An additional vaccination session for Hispanic residents will follow March 19 and one for individuals with disabilities is set for.

Aurora isn't an outlier. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control have said that minorities are more likely to contract the virus and suffer worse outcomes than white Americans.

The problem is made worse by the fact many minorities work in low-wage jobs, can't work from home and have to take public transit to work, said Theodia Gillespie, Quad County Urban League president. "Both increase the likelihood of exposure" to COVID-19,

One factor in the distrust of vaccines is the federal government's 40-year Tuskegee Study of Black men with syphilis who were never offered penicillin to treat their symptoms.