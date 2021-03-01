Two Elgin men in custody after chase in Huntley

Two Elgin men were arrested after a chase Saturday afternoon in Huntley.

Luis Arreola, 35, of the 0-100 block of South Crystal Street, and Damian Franco, 31, of the 600 block of Grace Street, are being held in the McHenry County jail on several charges each pending bond hearings, Huntley police said in an news release.

About 2:36 p.m. Saturday, Huntley police responded to the Walmart at 12300 Route 47 for a reported retail theft.

An officer attempted to stop the pair, who by then were driving near Mill Street and Grove Street, according to the news release.

The men abandoned the vehicle, which was reportedly stolen from Elgin, and ran, police said.

One suspect was found in a garage nearby tampering with another vehicle about 2:50 p.m., authorities said

Police continued to search for the other suspect with assistance from the Lake in the Hills Police Department and a police dog unit from the Kane County sheriff's office and found him about 3:17 p.m.

Franco was charged with felony burglary, possession of methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and obstructing justice, according to the news release, while Arreola was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, driving without a valid license and disobeying a stop sign.