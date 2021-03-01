Police searching for suspects in robberies of Naperville liquor store, Downers Grove 7-Eleven

Authorities say these two men robbed Naperville liquor store at gunpoint Sunday night. They are also believed to have robbed a Downers Grove convenience store about two hours later. Courtesy of city of Naperville

Authorities are searching for two men who robbed a Naperville liquor store at gunpoint Sunday night.

The robbery occurred about 9:50 p.m. at Extra Value Liquors, 353 E. Bailey Road, according to Naperville police.

Authorities suspect the same pair robbed a Downers Grove 7-Eleven near 63rd and Main streets about two hours later.

Police said the two suspects, one of whom displayed a handgun, entered the Naperville store and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and the store clerk's handgun, officials said. They fled the store before police arrived.

The clerk sustained a minor injury and was treated and released at the scene by Naperville paramedics, officials said.

Both suspects are described as Black men wearing surgical masks, dark sweatshirts, gloves and dark pants, according to police. The armed man was about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighed 220 pounds and was wearing dark gym shoes and a dark winter hat. The other suspect is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 200 pounds and wearing light-colored work boots.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Naperville police at (630) 420-6666 or Downers Grove police at (630) 434-5600.

• Daily Herald correspondent Emmagrace Sperle contributed to this report.