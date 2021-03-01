One killed in Naperville crash

One person was killed Monday morning when a car rear-ended a semitrailer truck in Naperville, shutting down Route 59 for hours, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined a silver 2007 Ford Fusion collided with the back of an orange Volvo semi in the northbound lane of Route 59 approaching 103rd Street, according to a news release from Naperville police. The intersection was closed for several hours after the crash, which occurred about 10:30 a.m.

The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene and had to be extricated from the vehicle, officials said. The person's identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

A 58-year-old Plano resident who was driving the semi was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

During an investigation at the scene, a second crash involving a car and a school bus occurred in the southbound lanes of Route 59, just north of 103rd Street, officials said. No students were on the bus, and everyone involved refused medical treatment.

No citations had been issued as of late Monday afternoon. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any additional information is asked to contact the city's traffic unit at (630) 305-5477.