Naperville police searching for suspects in armed robbery of liquor store

Authorities are searching for two men accused of robbing a Naperville liquor store at gunpoint Sunday night. Courtesy of City of Napverville

Authorities are searching for two men accused of robbing a Naperville liquor store at gunpoint Sunday night.

The armed robbery occurred about 9:50 p.m. at Extra Value Liquors, 353 E. Bailey Road, according to Naperville police.

A preliminary investigation determined two suspects entered the store, one of whom was displaying a handgun, and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and the store clerk's handgun, officials said. They fled the store before police arrived.

The clerk sustained a minor injury and was treated and released at the scene by Naperville paramedics, officials said.

Both suspects are described as Black men wearing surgical masks, dark sweatshirts, gloves and dark pants, according to police. The armed man was about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighed 220 pounds and was wearing dark gym shoes and a dark winter hat. The other suspect is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 200 pounds and wearing light-colored work boots.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Naperville police at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the investigations division.