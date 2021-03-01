Feder: NewsNation relaunches tonight -- but will anybody notice?

Six months to the day after WGN America launched a primetime newscast from Chicago, Nexstar Media Group is rebranding the cable network and rolling out three new shows, Robert Feder writes.

Entertainment programming still occupies daytime hours, but the whole network is being renamed NewsNation, effective today.

Weeknights will now feature "NewsNation Early Edition" with Nichole Berlie at 5 p.m., "The Donlon Report," a mix of news and interviews anchored by Joe Donlon at 6 p.m., a reduced two-hour version of "NewsNation Prime" anchored by Marni Hughes and Rob Nelson at 7 p.m., and "Banfield," a one-on-one interview show hosted by Ashleigh Banfield at 9 p.m.

