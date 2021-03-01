Fatal crash shuts down Route 59, 103rd Street in Naperville

One person was killed Monday morning in a crash involving a car and a semitrailer truck in Naperville, police said.

The crash has shut down the intersection of Route 59 and 103rd Street in all directions, according to a Naper Notify alert. Northbound Route 59 also is closed from 103rd to 119th Street.

Additional details about the crash were not immediately available. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.