Fatal crash shuts down Route 59, 103rd Street in Naperville
Updated 3/1/2021 12:50 PM
One person was killed Monday morning in a crash involving a car and a semitrailer truck in Naperville, police said.
The crash has shut down the intersection of Route 59 and 103rd Street in all directions, according to a Naper Notify alert. Northbound Route 59 also is closed from 103rd to 119th Street.
Additional details about the crash were not immediately available. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.
