 

Fatal crash shuts down Route 59, 103rd Street in Naperville

 
Lauren Rohr
 
 
Updated 3/1/2021 12:50 PM

One person was killed Monday morning in a crash involving a car and a semitrailer truck in Naperville, police said.

The crash has shut down the intersection of Route 59 and 103rd Street in all directions, according to a Naper Notify alert. Northbound Route 59 also is closed from 103rd to 119th Street.

 

Additional details about the crash were not immediately available. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

